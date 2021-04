Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After going down 3-0 in the first inning, the Highland Rams bounced back to beat Madison 9-4 in game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Jaxon Christensen struck out six in three innings of work to get the win. He was also 3 for 3 at the plate with 4 RBI.

With the win, Highland earns their first victory in 5A conference play. The Rams also took game two of the doubleheader.