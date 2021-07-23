Lucky Disc Golf Open returns to Idaho Falls

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2021 Lucky Disc Golf Open got started on Friday at Freeman Park and the College of Eastern Idaho.

Joseph Kozlowski currently leads the Open Division at 23 under par. For more results click here.

Michael O'Neill says the disc golf community welcomes everyone to give the sport a try.

"Come out and join us," O'Neill said. "We want everyone to come out. If you don't have a disc you can find us on South Fork Disc Golf.

Organizers say the Professional Disc Golf Association grew its membership during the pandemic. The growth also has Idaho Falls building a third course in town.

"Mostly it's the community that raises all these funds to put it in, and that's what makes it such a great thing," O'Neill said. "It's not just one person's disc golf course. It's everyone's disc golf course. Everyone takes care of it like it's their own personal one, and make sure it stays great for everyone and that's what matters."