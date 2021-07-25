Water Polo takes over Rigby Lake

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first annual Rigby Lake Water Polo Invitational featured eight teams competing.

Tournament organizer Ryan Hancock says he hopes the two-day invitational will help grow the sport in the area.

"We've had the Rigby Water Polo Club for two years now," Hancock said. "We realized we want it to grow and so getting the word out to people and letting people know that there's another sport that kids can participate in."

