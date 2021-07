Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Game one of a six-game series against the Boise Hawks did not go the way the Idaho Falls Chukars wanted it to go.

The Hawks put up four runs in the fourth inning to help them beat Idaho Falls, 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Chukars pitcher Joe Slocum was tagged for five earned runs in four innings of work.

The two teams meet up on Thursday for game two of the Highway Series. First pitch is at 7:15 at Memorial Stadium.

Full box score