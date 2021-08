Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was the first performance day for the PRCA at the War Bonnet Round Up inside the Sandy Downs Arena.



Blackfoot's Stetson Jorgensen competed in Steer Wrestling. Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy, Spencer Wright got a top score in Saddle Bronc Riding.

For the full results, you can click here.

Friday night's performance will begin at 7 pm with bareback riding. You can see the full day sheet here.