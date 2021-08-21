Idaho State kicks off volleyball season with a sweep

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State volleyball competed in a scrimmage against Northwest Nazarene in preparation for the upcoming regular season. The two teams played five full 25-point sets and the Bengals came away with the win in all five.

The Season starts Friday, August 27 at 11 a.m. when the Bengals take on UC Irvine in game one of the 2021 Bengal Invitational.

The following article was from a press release by Idaho State Athletics.