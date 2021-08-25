Zach Lowe’s bicycle kick leads Idaho Falls to victory

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The crowd erupted at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex when Zach Lowe scored a bicycle kick goal for the Tigers in the first half.

That goal by Lowe helped Idaho Falls beat Blackfoot 3-1 on Wednesday night. Gunner Watson scored in the 38th minute followed by another goal by Lowe in the 68th minute.

The undefeated Tigers host Hillcrest on Monday. Blackfoot will try and get their first win of the season at Rigby on Saturday.