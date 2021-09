Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIF) - Thunder Ridge used a three-goal second half to beat Rigby 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Thompson scored the opening goal for the Titans. With the win, Thunder Ridge improves to 2-0-0 in the 5A District 5-6 Conference. Rigby is right behind them at 1-1-0.

The Titans travel to Highland on Tuesday. The Trojans travel to Century on Friday night.