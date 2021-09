Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a matchup between the two top-ranked teams in 4A and 5A respectively, Rigby used a strong second half effort to defeat Skyline 28-14 in Holt Arena.

The Trojans (3-0) are back on the road next week, facing Hillcrest on Friday.

The Grizzlies (1-2) return home on Friday to take on Blackfoot.