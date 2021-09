Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals rallied back to reverse sweep Sacramento State 3-2 on Thursday night inside Reed Gym.

The Bengals volleyball team had 49 kills and 18 blocks to win their Big Sky Conference opener. Kennedee Tracy led the team with 15 kills.

With the win, Idaho State snapped a four-match losing streak to Sacramento State. The Bengals host Portland State on Saturday at 7 pm.