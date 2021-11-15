Skyline outlasts Pocatello to clinch berth in 4A Championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a battle of East Idaho teams with a chance to go to state, Skyline rallied past Pocatello 36-31 in Holt Arena on Saturday night.

The Thunder got out to an 18-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies stormed back with 22 unanswered points.

Skyline quarterback Lachlan Haacke played outstanding, completing 22 of 25 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns after throwing an interception on the team's first play from scrimmage.

Skyline receiver Kenyon Sadiq also had a highlight performance with 12 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

The Grizzlies advance and will face Sandpoint at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Kibbie Dome.