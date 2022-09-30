Friday high school scores – September 30
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Marsh Valley 1
American Falls 1
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
MALAD TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 1
West Side 1
Marsh Valley 0
West Jefferson 2
Marsh Valley 1
Bear Lake 1
