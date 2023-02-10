Highland football player Mason Fullmer signs with ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland senior running back and linebacker Mason Fullmer signed his national letter of intent with Idaho State on Thursday.

Fullmer is 6-1, 210 pound athlete who was a standout for the Rams, selected as the High Country Conference Player of the Year during his senior season.

He also helped lead Highland to a state championship appearance during his junior season.

Here is what Fullmer had to say about going to ISU and what he will remember about being a Ram.

"It's definitely like a dream of mine I've had for a long time and being out there and having the people I've known forever being out there supporting. It'll be fun."

"They're great (the coaching staff). They're definitely good dudes. Experience wise they are insanely good, so really excited to get out there and start working with them."

"I'm kind of flexible, just not totally sure what they want me to do, but I'm going to go in there and work hard and from the sounds of it, maybe a little bit of running back a little bit outside linebacker."

"As of right now, I'm probably just going to get my business degree, just so I have a variety of things to do."

"Since I was a freshman, we never beat Rigby and this year in conference, we got to put it on him, so it was a good game, fun. Those were my better memories of my senior year."