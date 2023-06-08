Thursday area baseball scores – June 8, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BANDITS INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 7
Idaho Prospects 8
Marsh Valley 8
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 18
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 1
Cheyenne 4
Minico 10
South Fremont 1
