Chukars lose a heartbreaker on Sunday 14-13

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a high-scoring affair on Sunday, the Ogden Raptors edged past the Idaho Falls Chukars 14-13.

The Chukars were able to grab the lead in the bottom of the first with a RBI groundout from Eduardo Acosta and a RBI double by Michael Kohn.

The Raptors responded with five runs in the second inning, including a grand slam from Logan Williams, which was his third grand slam in their six-game series with the Chukars.

The Chukars went down 8-2 in the third, but were able to score a total of 11 runs over four innings to take a 13-9 lead.

The Raptors came back with four runs in the eighth and a run in the ninth to claim a one-run victory.

The Chukars travel to Great Falls On Monday for a six-game series against the Voyagers.