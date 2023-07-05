Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 5, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 1
Upper Valley 11
GAME 2:
Hillcrest 6
Upper Valley 13
Pocatello Runnin Rebels 20
Billings 3
