Wednesday American Legion baseball scores – July 19, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
SINGLE A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Pocatello Rebels 11
Twin Falls Cowboys Red 1
Marsh Valley 2
4B Post 23 9
Minico 1
Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 18U 0
