Chukars fall to Jackalopes 18-17 in Sunday thriller

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars had one of their toughest losses of the season on Sunday, losing to Grand Junction 18-17.

The Chukars took a 3-1 lead in the first, but quickly fell behind 11-3 in the fourth. They responded with 10 runs in the next two innings, including eight in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead.

The Jackalopes followed that up with two runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth to regain control, but the Chukars scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and force a knockout round, which Grand Junction would win 5-0.

The Chukars will now travel to Northern Colorado on Tuesday for a six-game roadtrip against the Owlz.