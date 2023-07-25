Tuesday American Legion baseball scores – July 25, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
STATE TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls Bandits 11
Lewis-Clark Twins 1
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 10
Nampa Chiefs 5
