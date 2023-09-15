Skip to Content
Friday H.S. football scores – September 15, 2023

high school football
MGN Online
high school football
By
September 15, 2023 11:20 PM
Published 9:34 PM

(KIFI/KXPI)
Preston  53
Burley 51

Century  10
Minico 49

Highland  24
Pocatello  17

Skyline 35
Hillcrest 36

Thunder Ridge  20
Madison 52

Bonneville  22
Idaho Falls 19

Shelley  35
Blackfoot  7

South Fremont  7
Jackson Hole, WY  48

Marsh Valley  7
Kimberly  41

American Falls  36
Ririe 18

Aberdeen  38
Soda Springs  0

West Jefferson 14
Malad 22

Wendell  23
Bear Lake  27

Declo 48
Firth 6

Watersprings  6
Butte County 68

Rockland  58
Castleford 24

Challis  18
North Gem  24

Grace  48
Notus  0

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES 
Riverton 6
Star Valley WY 56

Cokeville 28
Pinedale 8

South Fremont  7
Jackson Hole WY  48 

