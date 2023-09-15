Friday H.S. football scores – September 15, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
Preston 53
Burley 51
Century 10
Minico 49
Highland 24
Pocatello 17
Skyline 35
Hillcrest 36
Thunder Ridge 20
Madison 52
Bonneville 22
Idaho Falls 19
Shelley 35
Blackfoot 7
South Fremont 7
Jackson Hole, WY 48
Marsh Valley 7
Kimberly 41
American Falls 36
Ririe 18
Aberdeen 38
Soda Springs 0
West Jefferson 14
Malad 22
Wendell 23
Bear Lake 27
Declo 48
Firth 6
Watersprings 6
Butte County 68
Rockland 58
Castleford 24
Challis 18
North Gem 24
Grace 48
Notus 0
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Riverton 6
Star Valley WY 56
Cokeville 28
Pinedale 8
