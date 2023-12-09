Saturday high school basketball scores – December 9, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston 58
Capital 64
Idaho Falls 39
Pocatello 84
Filer 46
Sugar-Salem 55
Buhl 45
Snake River 82
Bear Lake 44
Grace 51
Watersprings 49
Challis 35
Lima, MT 46
Leadore 58
RIRIE SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT
Teton 52
Cole Valley Christian 67 (Championship Title)
Marsh Valley 71
Soda Springs 54
Firth 55
Ririe 50 (Consolation Title)
Malad 63
South Fremont 43
GIRLS SCORES
Rigby 61
Lehi, UT 44
Bear River, UT 22
Preston 39
Sugar-Salem 48
Parma 65
Sugar-Salem 53
Melba 30
North Fremont 34
Malad 48
Butte County 57
Murtaugh 62