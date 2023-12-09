Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday high school basketball scores – December 9, 2023

High school basketball
MGN Online
High school basketball
By
Updated
today at 10:48 PM
Published 10:16 PM

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston  58
Capital   64

Idaho Falls  39
Pocatello  84

Filer  46
Sugar-Salem  55

Buhl  45
Snake River  82

Bear Lake  44
Grace  51

Watersprings  49
Challis  35

Lima, MT  46
Leadore  58

RIRIE SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT
Teton   52
Cole Valley Christian  67   (Championship Title)

Marsh Valley  71
Soda Springs  54

Firth  55
Ririe  50 (Consolation Title)

Malad  63
South Fremont  43

GIRLS SCORES
Rigby  61
Lehi,  UT  44

Bear River, UT 22
Preston  39

Sugar-Salem  48
Parma  65

Sugar-Salem  53
Melba  30

North Fremont  34
Malad  48

Butte County  57
Murtaugh  62

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content