Highland wins Air Force Bracket in East Idaho Holiday Shootout with 42-32 win over Jackson Hole
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams took home first place in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout this weekend, winning the Air Force Bracket with a 42-32 victory over Jackson Hole (WY).
The Rams get back to .500 with a record of 5-5, while the Broncs fall to 1-6 on the season.
The Rams return to the hardwood on Thursday with a conference showdown with Thunder Ridge.
The Broncs are back at home on Friday night to face Teton.