Skip to Content
Sports

Highland wins Air Force Bracket in East Idaho Holiday Shootout with 42-32 win over Jackson Hole

By
today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:47 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams took home first place in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout this weekend, winning the Air Force Bracket with a 42-32 victory over Jackson Hole (WY).

The Rams get back to .500 with a record of 5-5, while the Broncs fall to 1-6 on the season.

The Rams return to the hardwood on Thursday with a conference showdown with Thunder Ridge.

The Broncs are back at home on Friday night to face Teton.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content