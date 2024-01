IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats have now won five in row, the latest a big victory over Skyline 72-41 on Saturday.

With the win, the Bobcats improve to 9-2 on the season. The Grizzlies fall to 4-7.

Next up for the Bobcats is a trip to Blackfoot on Wednesday to face the Broncos.

The Grizzlies return home on Friday night to face the Rigby Trojans.