American Falls continues strong season with 46-35 win over Aberdeen on Friday night

today at 8:53 AM
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The American Falls Beavers continue to be one of the biggest surprises in Idaho high school basketball, taking down Aberdeen on Friday night 46-35.

The Beavers were below .500 just last season, but with Friday night's win, they are now 11-3 this season.

Next up for the Beavers is a home conference matchup with Snake River on Tuesday.

The Tigers have make-up games with Declo and Malad coming up, along with a trip to Soda Springs on Thursday.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

