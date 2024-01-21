American Falls continues strong season with 46-35 win over Aberdeen on Friday night
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The American Falls Beavers continue to be one of the biggest surprises in Idaho high school basketball, taking down Aberdeen on Friday night 46-35.
The Beavers were below .500 just last season, but with Friday night's win, they are now 11-3 this season.
Next up for the Beavers is a home conference matchup with Snake River on Tuesday.
The Tigers have make-up games with Declo and Malad coming up, along with a trip to Soda Springs on Thursday.