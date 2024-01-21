Madison wins big over Bonneville 89-35

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats are proving to be a legitimate threat in 5A, dominating 4A foe Bonneville on Saturday 89-35.

The Bobcats took control with a big lead in the first, highlighted by two impressive dunks by senior forward Berrett Wilson.

With the win, the Bobcats improve to 12-2 on the season, while the Bees fall to 3-12.

Next up for Madison is a home matchup with Skyline on Wednesday. The Bees will host Highland on the same night as well.