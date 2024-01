POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder girls basketball team continues their strong 2023-2024 campaign with a 52-22 win over Preston on Friday night.

With the win, Pocatello improves to 13-5 and are now one win away from a perfect conference record in the regular season.

Next up for the Thunder is another conference matchup with Century on Thursday.

The Indians will return home on Tuesday to host Star Valley.