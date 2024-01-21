Skip to Content
Thunder Ridge defeats Idaho Falls 77-49 in annual Pink Night game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a packed pink gym on Saturday night, the Thunder Ridge Titans took down Idaho Falls 77-49.

It was the sixth time Thunder Ridge has hosted Pink Night, an annual community cancer awareness fundraiser that turns the Thunder Ridge gym pink for a basketball game.

The Titans improve to 9-7 on the season, while the Tigers drop to 1-13.

The two teams will have a rematch in their next game, with Idaho Falls hosting the matchup on Wednesday night.

