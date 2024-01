SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers boys basketball team came out on top on Saturday night defeating South Fremont 60-44.

With the win, the Diggers improve to 6-10 on the season while the Cougars fall to 2-15.

Next up for the Diggers is a trip to Teton on Wednesday to face the Timberwolves.

The Cougars will travel to American Falls on Wednesday to face the Beavers.