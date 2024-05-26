Skip to Content
Sports

Chukars break losing streak on Saturday with 21-13 win over Paddleheads

By
today at 11:53 AM
Published 11:58 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Offense continues to be the theme in the Pioneer League and Saturday night's contest was no different, with the Idaho Falls Chukars taking down the Missoula Paddleheads 21-13.

With the win, the Chukars break a three-game losing streak against the Paddleheads in their first series of the season.

The two teams will face off on Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Chukars having the chance to even the series at three games a piece.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content