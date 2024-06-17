Biden’s Title IX rule blocked by judge in 6 additional states

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students in six additional states, dealing another setback for a new policy that has been under legal attack by Republican attorneys general.

U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves referred to the regulation as “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word” in granting a preliminary injunction blocking it in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. His ruling comes days after a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new rule from taking effect in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana.