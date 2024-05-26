Chukars fall to Paddleheads in Sunday shootout 21-18

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The final game of the opening series between the Missoula Paddleheads and the Idaho Falls Chukars was a doozy, with the Paddleheads getting the win 21-18.

With the loss, the Chukars fall to 2-4 to begin the season. In their last three games, the Chukars have scored a total of 56 runs while giving up 53 runs in the process.

Six Chukars had multi-RBI games in the loss, with Brett Barrera and Brandon Bohning each tallying four RBIs and Kyle Jenkins, Trevor Rogers, Tyler Wyatt, and Robert Barham with two RBIs each.

Next up for the Chukars is a six-game roadtrip to Windsor, Colorado to face the Northern Colorado Owlz.