Chukars win back-to-back against Boise Hawks with 20-9 blowout win on Sunday

By
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars closed their six-game series out on a high note against the Boise Hawks with a 20-9 victory on Sunday.

The Chukars took four out of six in their series with the Hawks, currently posting a record of 11-19.

The Chukars offense took control from the start with 10 of their 20 runs coming in the first inning.

Next up for the Chukars is a six-game home stand against the Yolo High Wheelers.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

