Thursday American Legion baseball scores – July 25, 2024
(KIFI)
Idaho Falls Bandits 13
Immediate Future Goons - Martinez 1
Idaho Falls Knights Post 56 AA 1
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 18
(KIFI)
Idaho Falls Bandits 13
Immediate Future Goons - Martinez 1
Idaho Falls Knights Post 56 AA 1
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 18
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.