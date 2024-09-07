Madison defeats Middleton in week 2 contest

REXBURG, ID (KIFI) – Madison hosted Middleton in Rexburg tonight, with both teams entering the contest with 0 losses on the season. The Bobcats came in with 2 wins, and Middleton with 1.

After 3 quarters, it was all square at 21 points. Madison would cross the goal line one more time in the fourth quarter, helping secure their 3rd win on the year and moving to 3-0. Middleton falls to 1-1.

The Bobcats are now just 1 win away from matching their win total from last season, when they went 4-5.

Madison will take on Skyline next, and the Middleton Vikings will matchup with the Kuna Kavemen.

You can see highlights from tonight's game above.