Sugar-Salem defeats Shelley in week 2 action

SHELLEY, ID (KIFI) – Tonight, on the road in Shelley, the Sugar-Salem Diggers took care of business against the Russets, winning by a final score of 34-0.

Sugar-Salem, the proud owner of 5 Idaho state championships over the last 6 seasons, have been on a roll. This season through three games, the Diggers are outscoring their opponents 140-6.

Not only that, but they are now on a winning streak of 25 games. The last time they lost? the state championship of the 2021-22 season, when they lost to Weiser in double overtime by a score of 34-33.

The Shelley Russets now fall to 1-2. Their next matchup is against Century on September 20th. Sugar-Salem will take on Star Valley on September 13th.

You can check out tonight's highlights above.