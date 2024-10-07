Monday high school scores – October 7
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 0
Idaho Falls 3
Shelley 0
Hillcrest 3
Bonneville 3
Blackfoot 9
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 3
Idaho Falls 0
