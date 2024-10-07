Skip to Content
Monday high school scores – October 7

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline  0
Idaho Falls  3

Shelley  0
Hillcrest  3

Bonneville  3
Blackfoot  9

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline  3
Idaho Falls   0

