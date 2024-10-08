Tuesday high school soccer scores – October 8
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Madison 1
Thunder Ridge 3
GIRLS SCORES
Blackfoot 0
Bonneville 9
Firth 0
Teton 5
