Friday high school football scores – October 11
Madison 21
Rigby 35
Skyline 28
Thunder Ridge 14
Preston 27
Century 7
Shelley
Bonneville
Hillcrest
Twin Falls
Blackfoot 45
Idaho Falls 29
Sugar-Salem 56
South Fremont 12
Marsh Valley 10
Snake River 20
Malad 6
Aberdeen 23
Bear Lake 20
American Falls 14
Raft River 14
Butte County 57
Challis 56
Watersprings 48
North Fremont 14
Firth 16 (OT)
West Jefferson
Salmon
Grace
Clearwater Valley
North Gem
Mackay
Soda Springs 0
Declo 47
West Side 58
Wendell 27
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody 56
Star Valley 48
Evanston 20
Jackson Hole 7
Pinedale
Lovell
Cokeville
Kemmerer
Wind River
Big Piney