Friday high school football scores – October 11

today at 10:13 PM
Madison  21
Rigby  35

Skyline  28
Thunder Ridge  14

Preston  27
Century  7

Shelley 
Bonneville

Hillcrest
Twin Falls

Blackfoot 45
Idaho Falls  29

Sugar-Salem 56
South Fremont 12

Marsh Valley  10
Snake River  20

Malad   6
Aberdeen  23

Bear Lake  20
American Falls  14

Raft River  14
Butte County  57

Challis  56
Watersprings  48

North Fremont  14
Firth  16  (OT)

West Jefferson
Salmon

Grace 
Clearwater Valley

North Gem
Mackay

Soda Springs  0
Declo 47

West Side  58
Wendell  27

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody  56
Star Valley  48

Evanston  20
Jackson Hole  7  

Pinedale 
Lovell

Cokeville 
Kemmerer

Wind River
Big Piney  

