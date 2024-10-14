Monday district H.S. soccer scores – October 14
(KIFI)
GIRLS SCORES
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) American Falls 0
(2) Marsh Valley 2
(3) Snake River 2
(4) Malad 0
