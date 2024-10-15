Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday girls H.S. volleyball scores – October 15

high school volleyball
MGNonline
high school volleyball
By
Updated
today at 10:21 PM
Published 9:57 PM

(KIFI)
Skyline  0
Bonneville  3

Shelley  3
Idaho Falls  0

Sugar-Salem   2
South Fremont  3

Snake River  3
Marsh Valley  0

Ririe  3
Salmon  0

Watersprings  0
Grace Lutheran  3

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Jana Ward

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content