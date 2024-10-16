Skip to Content
Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – October 16

today at 9:20 PM
Published 9:25 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This week's Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week is Jaxon Ellsworth, a senior wide receiver for the Bonneville Bees.

In the Bee's most recent game, which was against Shelley high school, Jaxon caught 7 passes for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, en route to a 23-22 victory over the Russets.

This most recent performance puts him at now 3 straight games with at least 100 receiving yards, 5 catches, and 1 touchdown.

Over this three week stretch, the senior wide-out has amassed 26 catches, 429 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Ellsworth will be receiving a plaque courtesy of Crown Trophy to commemorate this achievement.

If you know of an athlete that had a big game – let us know! You can send submissions to sports@localnews8.com.

