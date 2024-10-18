Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – October 18

Published 9:57 PM

(KIFI)
Thunder Ridge 
Blackfoot

Pocatello  28
Preston  48

Highland  14
Skyline  35

Madison  21
Minico 0

Rigby   39
Hillcrest  49

Idaho Falls 
Shelley

Bonneville 
Skyview

Teton 
South Fremont

Snake River 
American Falls

Marsh Valley 
Bear Lake

Malad  6
Declo  33

Aberdeen  12
West Side  14

Butte County 
Hagerman

Ririe  38
North Fremont  14

Firth 
West Jefferson

Rockland  60
Watersprings  30

North Gem 
Grace

Mackay  16
Challis  48

Wendell 
Soda Springs

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody   72
Green River  0

Jackson Hole  14
Powell  34

Star Valley  40
Evanston  14

Cokeville
Worland

Big Piney  0
Rich County, UT  21

Jana Ward

