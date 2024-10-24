Idaho Falls volleyball wins first district title since 2015

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers will have fresh gold on their shelf for the first time in nine long years.

The Bonneville Bees volleyball team stung Hillcrest in a four-set thriller for a shot at the district title. Just 20 minutes later, they took the court against a Tigers team which had already swatted them away on three occasions.

“It’s hard to beat a team four times," Idaho Falls head coach Aaron Adams admitted.

Sure, familiarity helps on the second-biggest stage of the season. But Adams said the top-seeded Tigers were firmly focused on the here-and-now.

“We literally have not discussed districts, state, or any season goal," he explained before the game. "The whole focus is on, ‘How do we get better today as a team?’”

The focus was necessary. For the second time in the tournament, the Tigers were tied 24-24 in the first set before taking it 27-25. And for the third time, Idaho Falls was forced to cut down on unforced mistakes as the match continued.

Despite the tension, the Tigers devoured the Bees in three sets in front of a ravenous home crowd. It's their first District Six title win since 2015.

Both Idaho Falls (25-12) and Bonneville (20-15) have advanced to the 5A state tournament. It starts next Thursday, October 31st, at the Mountain America Center.