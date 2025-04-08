Spud Kings net 3 goals en route to game 2 win over the Ogden Mustangs in Mountain Division Finals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The first period of game 2 in the Mountain Division Final was another fast-paced, physical period, much like in game 1. Both teams had their chances, but the most impactful of those chances came nearly midway through the first.

Around 13 minutes into the 1st period, Ogden was awarded a Penalty Shot. Owen Hendrikson came out for the attempt, but Charlie Durkin stood tall in the net and made the save, sending the Mountain America Center into a frenzy of cheers and applause.

With 3 minutes to go in the period, Lucas Karlsson threw a puck on net from the boards and snuck it past goalie Dilans Birkans, igniting the crowd and taking a 1-0 lead.

1 minute later, the Spud Kings netted another goal on an odd-man rush, this time, Ryan Roethke put it home. In a matter of a minute, Idaho Falls took a 2-0 lead.

Less than a minute into the second period the Spud Kings found the back of the net for their 3rd goal of the game and a 3-0 lead. After a loose puck bounced around the crease, it made its way to William Donovan’s stick, and he buried it.

After the early goal in the second, physicality and chippiness took over, and we ended the period at 3-0.

The Mustangs finally broke through and got one past Charlie Durkin with a power play goal at the 17:32 mark of the 3rd from Denis Kuzmenkov.

The Spud Kings even the series at a game a piece, winning 3-1 in game 2.

The series will travel to Ogden, Utah for games four and five, game 4 is Friday, April, 11th at 7:15 P.M.