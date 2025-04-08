More wind for Wednesday with a warming trend this week

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, we’ll see patchy blowing dust before Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 38°. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunny and dusty for Wednesday with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. West southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, sunny with a high in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. East winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Partly sunny for Friday, with a high near 75°.