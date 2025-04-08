Skip to Content
Tuesday girls H.S. softball scores – April 8

9:17 PM

Blackfoot  13
Shelley  9

Pocatello  2
Thunder Ridge  4

Idaho Falls  11
Hillcrest  7

Skyline  18
Sugar-Salem  7

Ririe  21
Firth  16


