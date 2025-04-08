Tuesday girls H.S. softball scores – April 8
(KIFI)
Blackfoot 13
Shelley 9
Pocatello 2
Thunder Ridge 4
Idaho Falls 11
Hillcrest 7
Skyline 18
Sugar-Salem 7
Ririe 21
Firth 16
