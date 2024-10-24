Ririe Bulldogs beat the odds, battle back for 3A district title

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Ririe volleyball proved Thursday that a number-one seed can still be an underdog.

The Bulldogs were knocked out by the Firth Cougars in Tuesday's opening round of the Class 3A District Six tournament. They clawed their way into the title game by beating #3 seed North Fremont in four sets Thursday afternoon.

The tournament, though, featured a double-elimination format. Firth would only need to win once. Ririe would have to win their second and third-straight matches of the day to bring home gold.

Somehow, they did it. They beat the Cougars in three sets, forcing a second title match.

Ririe took the first set 25-17. Then the tension rose as Firth forced a third and decisive set with a 26-24 win. The Bulldogs took it 15-7, capturing the crown. The blue-and-yellow found gold.

Both Firth and Ririe are heading to Moscow for the 3A state tournament. It begins next Thursday, October 31st, at the University of Idaho.