Idaho Falls takes on Vallivue in a semi-final match-up to remember

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – IF’s Connor Blaisdell and Vallivue's Josh Peterson kept the match 0-0 in the first half.

but it didn't take long before Elijah Grimaldo hit this absolute worldie.

Right after halftime, Vallivue goes up 1-0.

In the last minute, with seconds to go, Idaho Falls ties the game and sends it to overtime.

Golden goal goes goalless and this semi-final game is off to penalty kicks.

IF is the first to score.

Then Peterson denies Vallivue tipping the scales early on.

But Blaisdell was up to the challenge and denied IF.

A miss from Vallivue fuels IF's hope.

But Blaisdale...once again!

Vallivue slots this one in, and if you can believe it, Blaisdell goes for his third penalty kick save.

Peterson closes the gap with his second.

IF finally sneaks it past Blaisdell to keep themselves in the game.

But folks 1, 2, 3 now 4 from Blaisdell.

And with this last goal from Vallivue's captain, number 2 Vallivue moves on to the 5A boys soccer finals.