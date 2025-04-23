Skip to Content
Local volunteers assembling hygiene kits for Global Youth Service Day

today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:21 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday, April 26, Idaho Falls volunteers are marking the world's longest-running annual youth service event. This year, JustServe Idaho Falls is encouraging youth to assemble hygiene kits for local people in need, in commemoration of Global Youth Service Day.

Starting Wednesday, April 23, volunteers will be gathering donations at the Idaho Falls humanitarian center. The community is invited to donate items leading up to April 26.

JustServe is looking for the following items:

  • Travel-size facial tissue
  • Hand towels 15" x 25"
  • Combs - (not rattail)
  • Individually wrapped toothbrush
  • Individually wrapped bath-size bar of soap
  • Shampoo 12-15oz
  • Boxed toothpaste 6oz

JustServe.org, a nondenominational service organization created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, connects volunteers globally to serve their communities.

For more information on where to donate or how to volunteer, click HERE.

Maggie Moore

