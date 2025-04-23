Law enforcement captures armed suspect without injury following late-night attempted robbery

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A California man is now in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a shop in Shelley and firing multiple shots at responding officers, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. The incident was resolved without injury to law enforcement, the suspect, or area residents.

27-year-old Luke Thomas Herzberger of California has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Enhancement.

According to a press release from the Bingham County Sheriff, Jeff Gardner, dispatch received a call at around 1 AM of a possible burglary in progress at a shop near 1150 E and 1300 N. The caller reported seeing a man who had run off and also told dispatch they had heard gunshots shortly after.

Upon their arrival, responding deputies and officers with the Shelly Police Department heard multiple gunshots and a bullet struck a police vehicle, according to the release.

"Due to darkness, multiple visual obstructions, and a unique landscape affecting sound travel in the area, it was unknown where the shots were coming from," says the Sheriff's Office.

At this point, multiple agencies, including the Idaho State Police, Blackfoot Police, and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, responded to assist in ensuring the safety of nearby residents and locating the suspected shooter, who was still intermittently shooting, according to law enforcement.

Bonneville County SWAT and the Eastern Idaho STAR Team’s Bearcat were mobilized. A thermal drone was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Herzberger, who was moving on foot through fields and continued to shoot intermittently, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Law Enforcement located Herzberger behind a small silo near a home on 1300 N, where they say he fled on foot and was intercepted and taken into custody in a front yard on 1150 E. According to the release, the 27-year-old was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is still pending, but Law Enforcement assures the community this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Herzberger was reportedly staying with relatives in the area leading up to the incident. He has been booked into the Bingham County Jail.

"We give our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of the surrounding agencies for being willing to help. Shots were ringing out with a suspect at large that was unable to be seen, and the heroes of the night stayed in the fight. They tactically advanced TOWARDS the sound of gunfire and brought the situation to a peaceful resolution. We could not be more proud and thankful for the outcome," said Sheriff Gardner in the release.